Liverpool FC wins best club award in Premier League's VisitFootball Scheme

Liverpool [UK], July 5 (ANI): Liverpool FC on Friday won the Best Club award in the Premier League's VisitFootball Quality Assured Stadium Assessment Scheme rankings for the fourth year running.

Known as the Reds, Liverpool secured the first spot in a number of categories, including home, visiting supporter and accessibility visits, to retain the apex position for overall fan experience for the 2018-19 season.

Liverpool's home ground Anfield was recognised for providing the 'Warmest Welcome' to fans and visitors.



Chief executive of Liverpool FC, Peter Moore in a statement said, "Anfield is famous all over the world for its unrivalled atmosphere and exceptional matchday experience. We are extremely proud to be awarded Best Club for the fourth consecutive season."

"It is a fantastic achievement and is a real testament to all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes across the club, to deliver a truly memorable matchday experience that fans will never forget," Moore added.

VisitFootball scheme helps clubs set the benchmark for match experience from the viewpoint of home and visiting supporters. (ANI)

