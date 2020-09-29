Liverpool have so much individual quality: Andrew Robertson after win over Arsenal

Liverpool [UK], September 29 (ANI): After a win over Arsenal, Liverpool's Andrew Robertson has said that his side has so much individual quality.

Liverpool secured a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League here on Tuesday.

"You know by now that our game is based on hard work, first and foremost. We have so much individual quality. Defensively, we're strong; attacking, we're strong. But if we don't work hard we don't win games, it's as simple as that - and that's what has been drilled into us from the manager," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.



Alexandre Lacazette scored the opening goal of the match in the 25th minute, putting Arsenal ahead of Liverpool. However, Sadio Mane scored an equalizer three minutes later.

Robertson and Diogo Jota then netted one goal each in the 34th and 88th minutes respectively to seal the win for Liverpool.

Robertson also hailed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saying that "Since [Mikel] Arteta has come in, he has turned Arsenal around as a club, as a team on the pitch and off the pitch. We knew it was going to be a tough game. Both teams 100 percent records so far this season, and they have played with a lot of confidence."

"So we knew it wasn't going to be easy, but we knew if we could do what we can do, find [space] in between the lines and get the boys on the ball up top, we believed we could win the game," he added. (ANI)

