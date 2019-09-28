Liverpool in talks with James Milner over new contract, says Jurgen Klopp

Leeds [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the club is in talks with James Milner over a new contract as his contract is expiring after the end of the season.

"Nobody is nervous. We are in talks constantly. It is really early and we have time to do things with all the players. The relationship is very trustful. We don't hide information from them. They know always about the situation," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

The 33-year-old Milner joined the club in 2015 from Manchester City and since then he has been a vital member of the side both on the field and off.

In the last season, Milner made 45 appearances for Liverpool across all tournaments, helping the club to the Champions League title and a second-place finish in Premier League.

"He just loves what he is doing. He has gone through it all. He did it the hard way with all his clubs, Newcastle, Aston Villa and so on and then with Manchester City he was not a regular starter - he was on the bench and I am not sure if he was ever not in the squad but maybe he had that experience as well one time," Klopp said.

Milner is free to sign a pre-contract deal with a new club in January as his current contract is set to expire after this season.

"He is now really calm and fine with his career and how it has worked out, but he is still there making the next step. He is very ambitious and that is his nature and that helps a lot for us. It makes it even more important because he can play five positions," said Klopp.

"He is incredibly important for us and that is how it is. It should not be a surprise he is like this. It is an important time for him of course and we will see how we deal with that," he added.

Milner has played in five of Liverpool's Premier League out of six matches so far, though he has only made one start. (ANI)

