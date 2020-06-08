Liverpool kept focus on Premier League title throughout the time away from pitch: Lovren

Liverpool [UK], June 8 (ANI): Liverpool's Dejan Lovren said that the club's players have been aiming to win the Premier League title and focussed on it throughout their time away from the pitch.

The Reds are set to resume Premier League action on June 21 against Everton. Also, Liverpool are just two victories away from sealing the title.

"To be honest, even without a date at the beginning, our main focus and goal was, 'Guys, let's finish the season. There will, of course, be a date back, but just stay in shape, be in shape when we come back. We will do it and then we can say well done'," the club's official website quoted Lovren as saying.

"That was our main focus from the beginning. All the time we have been working in the gym, we know what is our focus. Of course we still have two games [to win until] we can say, 'Yeah, we are the champions' but our main focus is to win all the games. That's the main target," he added.

Liverpool have been back training at Melwood since May 20.

The league, on Friday, confirmed the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 2019/20 season which will resume from June 17 with Aston Villa competing against Sheffield United and Manchester City taking on Arsenal. All matches will be played behind closed doors.

Table-toppers Liverpool will face Everton, Crystal Palace and Machester City respectively. Apart from the Reds, Manchester City will take on Burnley and Chelsea.

Whereas United will play against Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and Brighton respectively.

Leicester City will play their first game against Watford followed by Brighton and Everton. Third-placed Chelsea will take on Aston Villa in their first match and will next face Machester City and West Ham. (ANI)

