Liverpool, Man City players observe minute's silence to pay tribute to Maradona

Liverpool [UK], November 26 (ANI): Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich all observed a minute's silence before their respective Champions League games to pay tribute to former footballer Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday.

Maradona passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60.

"A moment of reflection to remember the great Diego Maradona," Liverpool tweeted. "As a great is remembered," wrote Manchester City, observing a minute's silence along with Olympiacos players ahead of the clash.

"Minute's silence in memory of Maradona," Real Madrid tweeted before their match against Inter Milan.



The 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com had reported.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986. (ANI)

