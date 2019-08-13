Liverpool name 23-man travelling squad for UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Liverpool on Tuesday named a 23-man travelling squad for UEFA Super Cup.

Andy Lonergan has found a spot in the 23-member travelling squad but Dejan Lovren misses out due to illness.

Liverpool travelling squad: Fabinho, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Brewster, Robertson, Origi, Matip, Hoever, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott.

Liverpool will compete against Chelsea for the UEFA Super Cup clash in Istanbul on Thursday. (ANI)

