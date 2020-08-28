Liverpool players haven't talked about title win recently, says Jordon Henderson

Liverpool [UK], Aug 27 (ANI): Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has said that there has been no title talk within the club ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Henderson also said that the entire camp is focused on the present and are looking forward to retain their crown after winning the 2019-20 season.

"To be honest, we haven't spoken about it. It's more about, 'Have you enjoyed your holiday?' We've been cracking on, really working hard. New season, new start and a lot more things we want to go on and achieve," the official website of Liverpool quoted Henderson as saying.

"I'm really excited to see what we can do this season, another big season for us. Hopefully we can take confidence from the last year or two but we need to stay hungry and need to keep the desire to go and want more. I can certainly see that from the first days that I've watched training in pre-season," he added.

Henderson is currently recovering from a knee injury that brought his 2019-20 campaign to a premature conclusion.

He is unlikely to feature in the Community Shield clash against FA Cup winners Arsenal on Saturday.

"You've got to look at the players in the squad and the manager as well, it's always about looking forward and wanting more and improving. I think that's just natural to us now. We've always looked at the next game as we always see it as the biggest one and that 90 minutes we give everything to win," Henderson said.

"Pre-season is no different, you know you've got to train so hard to be ready for the first game of the season, which for us comes against Arsenal in the Community Shield - so a little bit earlier than everybody else," he added.

After the Community Shield clash, Liverpool will open their Premier League campaign on September 12.

The side will lock horns with Leeds United in their first match of the 2020-21 Premier League season. (ANI)

