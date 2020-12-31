Liverpool should've won it by 'at least 1-0': Klopp after goalless draw with Newcastle

Newcastle upon Tyne [UK], December 31 (ANI): Despite admitting he is not "overly frustrated" after being held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his side should have won the game by "at least 1-0".

The Reds played out a goalless stalemate with Newcastle United in the Premier League match at St. James' Park, where home goalkeeper Karl Darlow made key saves, most notably to deny Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

"Look, not scoring is a concern if you don't create. That's how it is. If you create, it's just momentum, it's for now. But if you keep creating then you will score, that's it. I know we will score again, that's not our problem in the moment. We needed to show a reaction from the second half against West Brom because in that game we lost the plot a little bit in the second half, it looked for me like we were 1-0 down not 1-0 up," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.



"Tonight it was a very good reaction on that, without getting the result. But we all know: you win this game 1-0 and everybody is over the moon. And we should have won it at least 1-0, but we didn't. That's what we have to accept. But I can work with this performance, that's important. I can work with the things I saw tonight. We can build on that, we don't have to now change massively in the next three or four days and say, 'OK everything is going wrong, we have to try to compete another way.' That's why I'm OK, that's it," he added.

This was the club's final match of 2020, meaning Liverpool head into 2021 with a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Also, this was Liverpool's second consecutive draw as they witnessed a 1-1 draw against West Brom on Sunday.

Klopp then said it was a "good performance" from his side.

"I'm not happy about the result but the game is already played. I'm not overly frustrated or something like that - it's football, if you don't use your chances then it's difficult to win a game. But you can have a draw with a bad performance or you can have a draw with a good performance, and tonight we had a draw with a good performance. We just didn't use the chances and that's why I'm OK with the game. That's it," he said.

Liverpool will now take on Southampton on January 5. (ANI)

