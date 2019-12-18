Liverpool 'very motivated' to win FIFA Club World Cup: Joe Gomez

Liverpool [UK], Dec 18 (ANI): Liverpool's Joe Gomez said they are 'very motivated' to win the FIFA Club World Cup.

"We always want to be a part of the history of this club. The chance to do so, considering it's not been won before, is a big thing for us. That being said, we're obviously very motivated to try to win this," the club's official website quoted Gomez as saying.

Liverpool will play against Monterrey today in the FIFA Club World Cup's semi-final. Gomez said that winning the Champions League title this year only made them hungrier.

"I think [winning the Champions League] only made us hungrier. It is a habit we want to keep and try to make it a consistent part of our season that we come away with some silverware. Hopefully, we can do that," he said. (ANI)

