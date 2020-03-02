Liverpool want to win games constantly: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Mar 2 (ANI): Ahead of the FA Cup clash against Chelsea, Liverpool manager said his club wants to win football games constantly.

"Yes, you don't want to lose football games. Do we want to win the game more because we lost the last one? I don't know. We want to win football games constantly. More important? I don't know," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"It's very important, the most important game we have because it's the only one we play. It's the FA Cup and we have only one chance. We have to win it if we want to go through, whichever way we use to do so. That's what we have to make sure," he said.

Klopp's comments came after his club witnessed its first defeat in the Premier League this season. Liverpool, who were on a 44-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, witnessed a massive 3-0 defeat at the hands of Watford on Saturday.

Despite the defeat, Liverpool top the Premier League table with 79 points, 22 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.

The manager admitted that they did not play well in the match while adding that there are plenty of explanations for the defeat.

"Look, there are so many explanations for the defeat and it's nice that finally you have some questions because it was probably boring over the time to always speak about the same thing! But I cannot now deliver just interesting answers," he said.

"It's not about the rhythm, it's not about that. We didn't play well, that's the truth and Watford hurt us in moments and situations where we are usually much better," Klopp added.

Liverpool will take on Chelsea on March 4. (ANI)

