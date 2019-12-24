Liverpool will be 100 percent focused on Leicester City: Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Dec 24 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they will be 100 per cent focused on the clash against Leicester City in the Premier League.

Liverpool top the Premier League table with 49 points and are gearing to take on the second-placed team Leicester City, who have 39 points, but Klopp stressed that they will not take the table into consideration while playing the match.

"We will not be fussed by that. We are not in this situation we are in because we thought things are over before they are over, we are not in the situation we are in because we didn't take each game we played so far 100 percent serious. The boys were always 100 percent focused and that's what we will be at Leicester," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has been on a brilliant run, scoring 17 times in the Premier League this season.

Klopp admitted that Vardy will be a 'massive threat' for them.

"He is a massive threat obviously, he is an exceptional striker. Since I'm in England he is one of the top three probably because he's always scoring, he is difficult to defend, always on the shoulder, running on your back, playing on the offside line - really, really, really dangerous," he said.

Liverpool will take on Leicester City on December 27. (ANI)

