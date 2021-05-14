Liverpool win at Old Trafford to keep CL hopes alive

London [UK], May 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Liverpool kept their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season alive with a 4-2 win away to Manchester United in a match rescheduled after protests at Old Trafford less than two weeks ago.



Liverpool went into the game without the injured Ozan Kabak and midfielders James Milner and Naby Keita, while Harry Maguire's ankle injury sidelined him for Manchester United along with Anthony Martial and Phil Jones.



Bruno Fernandes put United ahead in the 10th minute after an excellent move involving Paul Pogba, Marcos Rashford and Wan-Bissaka, who crossed for Fernandes to score as he contested the ball off Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.





Liverpool equalised in the 34th minute when Jota was well-placed to flick home Mohamed Salah's shot, which was going wide, and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool ahead with a far-post header in the third minute of a first-half injury time following a Trent Alexander Arnold free-kick and some poor defending from Pogba.



Firmino doubled his total for the night two minutes into the second half after Dean Henderson spilled the ball at his feet, and after Jota hit the post with a chance to make it 4-1, Rashford got United back into the game after taking a pass from Edinson Cavani and gliding past Alisson in the Liverpool goal.



Liverpool had to withstand a siege of their goal for 20 minutes, but Salah assured their win in the last minute after running onto a through ball and curling the ball past Henderson.



The win leaves Liverpool fifth in the table, four points behind, fifth-place Chelsea, but with a game in hand. Thursday also saw Aston Villa and Everton draw 0-0 in a game that just about ends any slim hopes Everton had of playing in Europe next season. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kept Everton at bay with a series of impressive saves to keep a clean sheet. (ANI/Xinhua)

