Liverpool win UEFA Super Cup after beating Chelsea on Thursday.
Liverpool win UEFA Super Cup after beating Chelsea on Thursday.

Liverpool win UEFA Super Cup, defeat Chelsea on penalties

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:05 IST

Istanbul [Turkey], Aug 15 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties by 5-4 to win the UEFA Super Cup here on Thursday.
Both the clubs gave each other tough competition in the match. The first goal was scored by Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in the 36th minute.
However, it was levelled by Sadio Mane in the 48th minute. The scores were 1-1 after 90 minutes and the match went into extra time.
Mane struck again in the 95th minute to hand his side a one-goal lead. But Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the 101st minute and Jorginho converted it into a goal which brought the scores to 2-2.
Hence the draw forced the match to go into penalties where Liverpool defeated Chelsea. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:16 IST

Players wish 'happy retirement life' to Gayle

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Although West Indies destructive batsman Chris Gayle is yet to confirm his retirement from international cricket, players from across the globe have started wishing the 39-year-old a 'happy retirement life'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:16 IST

MSL announces marquee star players for second edition

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 15 (ANI): Mzansi Super League (MSL) on Wednesday announced marquee star players, both South African and international, for the second edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:04 IST

Indian cricket team wishes nation on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian cricket team on Thursday wished the nation a very Happy Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:16 IST

Australia to go with Josh Hazlewood over Mitchell Starc for...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 14 (ANI): Australia have finally made a 'tough call' and opted to go with Josh Hazlewood for the second Ashes Test match over Mitchell Starc, coach Justin Langer confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:10 IST

Second Ashes Test: Day one abandoned due to rain

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): The first day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia got abandoned due to rain here at Lord's on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:54 IST

Cricket fraternity elated over inclusion of Women's T20 in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Cricket fraternity is delighted with the inclusion of Women's T20 cricket in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, following a joint bid by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:51 IST

When a club like Bayern calls you cannot say no: Ivan Perisic

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): FC Bayern Munich's new signing Ivan Perisic revealed that it was not a difficult call for him when the club called him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:45 IST

Rodrygo suffering from injury, confirms Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], Aug 14 (ANI): Real Madrid forward Rodrygo sustained an injury in the right rectus femoris muscle, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:56 IST

Chris Gayle wears special edition jersey in his 301 ODI match

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, who is playing his 301st ODI match, donned a jersey with the number 301 on it on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:28 IST

Dale Steyn not 'medically fit' for India tour, says Corrie Van Zyl

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 14 (ANI): South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn is not 'medically ready', said Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting director Corrie Van Zyl citing the reason for the omission of the pacer from the squad announced for India tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:11 IST

Chris Morris wants to play for South Africa: CSA director Corrie Van Zyl

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 14 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting director Corrie van Zyl on Wednesday said all-rounder Chris Morris wants to play for the country after he made himself unavailable for the India tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:50 IST

India-Windies 3rd ODI: West Indies win toss, elect to bat

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 14 (ANI): West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in the last game of three-match ODI series against India here at the Queen's Park Oval.

Read More
iocl