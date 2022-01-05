Liverpool's Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal in doubt after Pepijn Lijnders' suspected positive COVID test result

Liverpool [UK], January 5 (ANI): Liverpool FC on Wednesday confirmed that assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has returned a suspected positive test for COVID-19, further impacting the club's preparations for Thursday's Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal.

As an additional consequence, this morning's scheduled press conference to preview the fixture has been cancelled, the Premier League club announced. The assistant manager had been due to handle pre-match media duties at the AXA Training Centre in place of Jurgen Klopp, who is continuing to isolate, having tested positive for the virus last week.



However, Lijnders recorded a positive test late on Tuesday evening, which means he has now also gone into isolation. The 38-year-old took interim charge of Liverpool for the weekend draw at Chelsea in the absence of Klopp and had been set to continue at the helm at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Lijnders' test result comes in addition to a number of suspected positive cases among players and football staff recorded earlier on Tuesday, which forced the cancellation of the day's scheduled training session.

As a result of the outbreak and the suspension of preparations, as well as other illnesses and injuries recorded within the squad, the club submitted an application to the EFL for the postponement of Thursday's tie with Arsenal, with the news of Lijnders' positive result coming after the request was lodged. The outcome of this application is still pending. (ANI)

