Liverpool's CL clash with RB Leipzig to be played in Budapest

Liverpool [UK], February 7 (ANI): Liverpool's Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie against RB Leipzig will now be played in Budapest.

"UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC will now take place at Puskas Arena in Budapest. The date of the match (16 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00CET) will remain the same," the UEFA said in a statement.



The Hungarian capital will host the meeting between the sides at Puskas Arena on February 16 as COVID-19 regulations in Germany prevent the Reds from being able to contest the fixture at the Red Bull Arena.

The return leg will be played at Anfield on March 10.

It was reported on Thursday that Liverpool would be unable to travel to Germany for the fixture on February 16 due to the country's coronavirus protocols. (ANI)

