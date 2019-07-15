Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum 'hungry' to achieve more

Liverpool [UK], July 15 (ANI): The victory of Liverpool in the Champions League last month, has been motivating the club's Georginio Wijnaldum, making him 'hungry' to achieve even more.

"Because I know how it feels right now, I want it again. That's why I came back hungry, the guys also came back hungry to achieve even more," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying.

The 28-year-old further added that he wants to get used to the feeling and is aiming to do even better this year.

"It's a good feeling and it's the feeling you want to get used to, winning trophies like that. That's why everyone is hungry to do even better this year and win more," he said.

Wijnaldum started his pre-season campaign a week later than the first group of players as he was representing his country in the UEFA Nations League in June.

Joining the club after a vacation, Wijnaldum said he was hungry to make a start.

"Especially at the end. It was a good vacation I had. I had a lot more days than the years before. You always look forward to coming back and especially because we won the Champions League, you want more this season. So you're really hungry to start," Wijnaldum said. (ANI)

