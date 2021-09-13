Liverpool's Harvey Elliott aiming to return 'faster, fitter, and stronger' after horror ankle injury

Leeds [UK], September 13 (ANI): Liverpool FC's Harvey Elliott who suffered a horror ankle injury in the game against Leeds United on Sunday stated that he is now totally focused on recovery and is looking to come back 'faster, fitter, and stronger.'

The 18-year-old was stretchered from the field at Elland Road after sustaining the injury in a challenge midway through the second half. Elliott will be required to undergo surgery in the coming days and the Merseyside club will offer a further update on his prognosis in due course.

On the field, an accomplished away performance saw Liverpool beat Leeds United 3-0. Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane got the goals that secured a convincing victory in a game overshadowed by a serious ankle injury sustained by Harvey Elliott.



"I'm of course absolutely devastated with what happened yesterday at Leeds, but have been totally overwhelmed by the love and support shown to me by the entire football world following the injury. Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out or sent messages to me and my family, it means so much to us. Also a massive thanks to everyone inside Elland Road for the reception you gave me immediately after it happened," Harvey Elliott wrote on Instagram.

"I am now fully focused on my recovery and will give everything in my rehabilitation to be back out there as soon as I can. I know I have an incredible support network behind me at Liverpool and together we will get through this."

"To all of the Liverpool fans, your support means the world to me. I'm one of you and I can't wait to be back faster, fitter and stronger to help the team in the future. You'll Never Walk Alone! #HE67," he added.

During the match, when Salah dispatched the Reds' opener with 20 minutes gone, he reached yet another individual milestone. The No.11 became the 30th player to score 100 goals in the Premier League and fifth-quickest to do so, after Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, and Thierry Henry.

It took Salah only 162 appearances to hit triple figures and his Liverpool-specific record is even more impressive: 98 goals in just 149 top-flight matches. Robbie Fowler (175 appearances) was the Reds' previous fastest representative in the club of Premier League centurions. (ANI)

