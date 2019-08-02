Liverpool's Jordan Henderson believes winning title will be difficult

Leeds [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Liverpool's Jordan Henderson feels that, in the title race, other teams will also be as competitive as that of his club and Manchester City.

Liverpool won Champions League 2018-19 while Manchester City clinched the Premier League title.

"Everyone will talk about Liverpool and City because they won the league and were so good and we won the Champions League. It is easy to do that. You have to look at the other teams. They are going to improve. There are more teams than us and City who will be competing," Goal.com quoted Henderson as saying.

Henderson praised Manchester City for winning the Premier League title back-to-back.

"But you have to respect them so much for winning the Premier League back-to-back. That is so difficult. They keep raising the bar and keep improving with the squad they have," he said.

Keeping Manchester City's performance in mind, Henderson said: "So, we need to be doing the same and I think we will. The players are hungry. They want more. They want to keep working hard and the manager will make sure of that."

Liverpool were only one point behind Manchester City, who went on to lift the Premier League. Henderson said they are going to use the last season as fuel to be even better.

"We showed we were not disheartened after we did not win the league to go and win the Champions League. It was a big moment for us. We can use last season as the fuel to be even better to win it this year and compete again," he said. (ANI)

