Liverpool's Naby Keita could make comeback against Milton Keynes Dons

Liverpool [UK], Sept 22 (ANI): Liverpool's Naby Keita could make a return to the side in the club's match against Milton Keynes Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (local time).

Keita had sustained a hip strain before the UEFA Super Cup final in Istanbul last month.

The 24-year-old midfielder returned to first-team training on Friday. However, manager Jurgen Klopp said Keita's comeback might be against Milton Keynes Dons rather than the match against Chelsea in the Premier League today.

"He is close but the matchday squad is not yet the target. It is a few sessions training with the team. We'd only put him in [at Chelsea] if we didn't have enough players but I hope we will have enough players for the matchday squad. Wednesday is the target I will say and then we will see," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. (ANI)

