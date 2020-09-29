Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool [UK], September 29 (ANI): Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Tuesday.

The club said Alcantara, who missed today's match against Arsenal in the Premier League, is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.



Liverpool said the 29-year-old has exhibited minor symptoms of the virus but is in "good health and is getting better."

The team's first-team doctor, Jim Moxon, is hopeful that the player will be back soon.

"It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a COVID-19 test. We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully, he'll be back with us soon," the club's official website quoted Moxon as saying. (ANI)

