Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold enters Guinness World Records book

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:42 IST

Liverpool [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Liverpool's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has forged his name into the Guinness World Records book after the most number of assists by a defender in a single season of Premier League.
The 21-year-old racked in a total of 12 assists during the 2018/19 season and as a result, forged his name into the records book.
He achieved 16 assists in all competitions, out of which 12 came in the Premier League season.
"It is an honour. I have always wanted to go forward and help the team to create as many chances as possible. It is obviously down to the lads to put the ball into the back of the net, because football is a team game and without them, the manager and all the support in the background, this record wouldn't be possible," Liverpool's official website quoted Arnold as saying.
"I always used to read the Guinness World Records book as a kid because they are fun to read, to see the different records and what people are up to all around the world. It is an unbelievably proud moment for me and all of my family - and hopefully something that will stand for a few years," he added.
Arnold has claimed the record from Everton's duo of Andy Hinchcliffe (1994/95 season) and Leighton Baines (2010/11 season).
The player has been having an exceptional season with Liverpool as earlier this year he was named in the Champions League squad of the year.
Arnold and his team-mate Andrew Robertson have had an impressive outing for their team, and they both had a combined total of 29 assists in all competitions.
Robertson achieved an impressive 11 in the Premier League, and a further two in the Champions League, leaving Alexander-Arnold with the Guinness World Records title. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:01 IST

'Rules changed to accommodate Mary Kom': Nikhat Zareen asks...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Boxer Nikhat Zareen on Thursday wrote a letter to the Sports Ministry asking the body to give her a "fair" chance to contest the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She also stated that rules were bent to give Mary Kom a direct entry into the global games.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:18 IST

Injured Aiden Markram ruled out of third Test against India

Cape Town [South Africa], Oct 17 (ANI): South Africa cricketer Aiden Markram on Thursday was ruled out of the third Test against India due to an injury to his right wrist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:41 IST

La Liga requests to move 'El Clasico' from Barcelona due to...

Atlanta [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Spanish football league La Liga has requested the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to move the upcoming El Clasico match from Barcelona to Madrid due to the ongoing Catalan protests.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:38 IST

Australian women's cricket team bags 'A- Team of the Year' award

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 17 (ANI): Australian women's cricket team was named 'A- Team of the Year' at the annual Women's Health Women in Sport Awards here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:14 IST

La Liga is more important than Champions League: Lionel Messi

Leeds [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): With footballers regularly being asked about the importance of La Liga and Championships League, Argentine striker Lionel Messi has put forward his opinion, saying that La Liga is more important than Champions League as it allows the side to be competitive in European tournam

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:58 IST

Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at South Africa's cricket team!

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As South Africa struggles to show spirited performance against India in the ongoing three-match Test series, spinner Harbhajan Singh took a dig at the Proteas' batting lineup.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:02 IST

Cricket fraternity wishes Anil Kumble on his 49th birthday!

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble celebrates his 49th birthday today, wishes continue to pour in for 'Jumbo'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:25 IST

Gus Logie appointed interim head coach of West Indies women's team

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Oct 17 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday (local time) announced the appointment of Gus Logie as the new interim head coach of West Indies women's team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:53 IST

Disgusting to hear or see players getting discriminated:...

Leeds [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): England and Chelsea's young player Callum Hudson-Odoi has said that it is disgusting to hear or see players getting discriminated against on a football pitch.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:22 IST

Amul dedicates cool topical ad for Sourav Ganguly over becoming...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As many people continue to express joy over former India skipper, Sourav Ganguly becoming the new BCCI President, Amul India has dedicated a doodle to congratulate the ex-skipper and called him 'The new President-elect'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:06 IST

David de Gea and Paul Pogba to miss Manchester's United next match

Manchester [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Goalkeeper David De Gea and midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United's next Premier League match against Liverpool, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:03 IST

Twitterverse laud Virender Sehwag for training children of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Netizen lauded Indian opener Virender Sehwag for training children of Pulwama Bravehearts in his school.

Read More
iocl