Looking forward to many more clean sheets with Gurpreet, Sandesh: Adil Khan

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Blue Tigers defender Adil Khan said he was lucky to have players like Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to help him form the defensive triumvirate that was spectacular in the iconic 0-0 draw at the home of the Asian Champions, Qatar last year.

Adil also highlighted his love for defending, and the close bond that he shares with goalkeeper Gurpreet and Sandesh.

"I am lucky to have such teammates in the national team. Unfortunately, we can't play in an ISL team together but in the national team, we make a great defensive wall," Adil told AIFF TV.

"In the national team, we started training together and that's when we started building our bond to know each other well. He is very loud. He guides all the players, and me being senior, I still give him the opportunity to talk because he is louder than me and he guides well," he added.



Adil said whenever he made any mistake, Sandesh was there to cover up.

"I also know how powerful and strong he is. Whenever I make mistakes I know he is there to cover up and I think it's the same for him," said Adil.

He also shared his eagerness to play more games with the center-back partner and said he feels more secure when Sandesh is around as a central defender.

"We try to talk a lot, not only when we are playing matches but also afterwards when we are in the canteen or dining room, that's how we build the bond," said Adil.

"I would like to play more matches with him. I feel more secure while he's around as a central defender. Looking forward to a lot many clean sheets when Gurpreet and Sandesh are there," he added. (ANI)

