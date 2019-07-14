Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann
Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann

Looking forward to seeing what's Messi like, says Antoine Griezmann

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:29 IST

Barcelona [Spain], July 14 (ANI): Spanish football club FC Barcelona's newest signee Antione Griezmann on Sunday said he's looking forward to seeing what Argentine Lionel Messi is like on a day to day basis in training.
"I am looking forward to seeing what Messi's like on a day-to-day basis in training. I am really looking forward to working with my new teammates and with the boss, and playing at Camp Nou and hopefully winning a lot of things," Barcelona's official website quoted Griezmann as saying.
Barcelona on Friday had confirmed the signing of Griezmann from Atletico de Madrid. The player would be representing the club for the next five years. The centre-forward said that he is pretty excited to represent Barcelona for the next five years.
"Barcelona is a big club and I hope to help it continue to be big or make it even bigger. I'm very happy. I'm very excited and am looking forward to working with the squad and meeting my new team-mates," Griezmann said.
"It's a new challenge, new targets. They're important things and I hope I can do as well as I can, as I have been doing for my club and country. I hope to look good," he added.
As soon as Griezmann was signed by Barcelona, his former club Atletico de Madrid had released a statement saying that the deposited amount is insufficient to cover his buyout clause.
"Antoine Griezmann, represented by his lawyer, has appeared at the headquarters of the professional football league to unilaterally terminate the contract that links the player with Atletico de Madrid, with Futbol Club Barcelona having deposited the sum of 120 million euros in the name and on behalf of the footballer," Atletico de Madrid had said in a statement.
"Atletico de Madrid considers that the deposited amount is insufficient to cover his buyout clause, since it is obvious that the agreement between the player and FC Barcelona was closed before the clause was reduced from EUR 200 million to EUR 120 million. It was also prior to the date on which the clause was modified the communication that the player made on 14 May announcing his disassociation from the club," the statement added.
Atletico de Madrid concluded their statement saying that they have already initiated the procedures it has deemed appropriate to protect their rights and lawful interests.
"Atletico de Madrid believes that the termination of the contract happened before the end of the last season due to facts, acts, and demonstrations made by the player and therefore has already initiated the procedures it has deemed appropriate to protect their rights and lawful interests," the club said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:22 IST

India have to put a lot of efforts for growth of football: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Amid India's substandard performance in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the country needs to put a lot of efforts for the growth of football in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:56 IST

Footballer Harry Kane wishes England best of luck for CWC'19 final

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): As England and New Zealand battle it out in the final to win the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, England football skipper Harry Kane on Sunday wished the cricket side all the best for the final.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:22 IST

Kane Williamson becomes highest run-scoring captain in WC history

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson became the highest run-scoring captain in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup history, during the final match between New Zealand and England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:21 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders part ways with Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday announced the departure of the head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 15:04 IST

CWC'19 final: New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first against England

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against England in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 13:38 IST

India U19 football team to face Oman and Jordan

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): In preparation of the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers, India U19 football team will take on Jordon and Oman in an exposure tour in Turkey, beginning July 19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 12:59 IST

McCullum calls Williamson, Morgan 'two very fine gentlemen'

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum on Sunday praised compatriot, skipper Kane Williamson and England captain Eoin Morgan ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:20 IST

England-New Zealand battle for maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Lord's Cricket Ground will witness a first-time winner, a country that has never lifted the coveted ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. After 45 days with 10 best teams competing in a league format, it has come down to the final between England and New Zealand on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:49 IST

Get your facts right about me being 'chor', Mallya tells netizens

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Liquor baron Vijay Mallya told the netizens to get their facts rights about him being a thief, saying the banks are not accepting the 100 percent of the money that he has been offering.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 08:39 IST

Victorious debut for Vijender Singh in USA

Newark (New Jersey) [US], July 14 (ANI): Indian boxer Vijender Singh won a technical knockout over America's Mike Snider on his debut in the US professional circuit here at Prudential Centre in Newark on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 01:07 IST

Chris Gayle posts picture with Vijay Mallya; netizens say...

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): West Indies batsman Chris Gayle met liquor baron Vijay Mallya, and netizens' reaction to a picture of the duo will leave you in splits!

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 00:35 IST

Australia announces 25 players for all-Australian face-off

Melbourne [Australia], July 14 (ANI): The National Selection Panel has announced 25 Australian players who will compete in an all-Australian showdown which is scheduled to take place in Southampton later this month.

Read More
iocl