LOSC's Timothy Weah
LOSC's Timothy Weah

LOSC was best club for me: Timothy Weah

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:23 IST

Leeds [UK], July 12 (ANI): After making a move to LOSC, Timothy Weah said that it was the best club for him and is certain of his improvement in the club.
"I've known this club since I've played in France, and I want to discover its history. Great players have come here like Aubameyang, Hazard and (Nicolas) Pepe, and I am very happy to be here. I know that if I work well, I'll improve," Goal.com quoted Weah as saying.
"Now the work begins, and I cannot wait to play in front of the fans. For me, LOSC was the best club - they were second in the championship (last season) and qualified for the Champions League," Goal.com further quoted Weah as saying.
Weah was in the Paris Saint-Germain before signing a deal with LOSC.
The 19-year old said that Eden Hazard has played in this club and this thing boosts him.
"I know that Eden Hazard played here. It boosts me to be in his old club," he said.
Weah also stated: "Scotland was a very physical championship, but I gained confidence and learned a maturity of the game. I scored some goals too, so it prepared me to come here." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:59 IST

Novak Djokovic beats Roberto Bautista Agut, enters Wimbledon final

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Novak Djokovic progressed to the finals of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semi-final match on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:24 IST

FC Barcelona confirms signing of Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Spanish football club FC Barcelona on Friday confirmed the signing of France's forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:10 IST

Gary Stead feels adapting to conditions will be imperative in WC final

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Ahead of the World Cup final against England, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that the team do not have to play the perfect game but only need to adapt to the conditions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:28 IST

Former England striker Peter Crouch retires from football at 38

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Peter Crouch, former England, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs striker on Friday announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:45 IST

Rashid Khan appointed as Afghanistan's captain for all formats

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday appointed leg-spinner Rashid Khan as the team captain for all formats.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:01 IST

FIFA Women's rankings: USA consolidate their lead at top spot

Zurich [Switzerland], July 12 (ANI): The US after winning their second consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup have consolidated their top spot in the latest Women's rankings that were released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 16:41 IST

It's fun to have Fergus as trainer, says defender Surender

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team defender Surender on Friday said that working with Fergus Kavanagh has been fun because he brings player-enthusiasm to each session.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:58 IST

There was no contact between me and CSA: AB de Villiers on World...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers issued a statement on Friday saying there had been no contact between him and Cricket South Africa (CSA) for months related to the player's plan of coming out of retirement ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:32 IST

ICC appoints match officials for World Cup final

Dubai [UAE], July 12 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced umpires and officials for the final of the Men's Cricket World Cup to be played between England and New Zealand.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:29 IST

CoA to review India's CWC'19 performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will be reviewing India's performance in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, a BCCI source confirmed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:02 IST

Intercontinental Cup will help team to prepare for WC...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Ahead of India's match against DPR Korea, assistant coach Venkatesh S on Friday stated that Intercontinental Cup will help the team to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:53 IST

CWC'19: Rohit Sharma on top despite India's exit

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Although India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, opening batsman Rohit Sharma is still on the top of the highest run-scorer chart.

Read More
iocl