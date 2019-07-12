LOSC was best club for me: Timothy Weah

Leeds [UK], July 12 (ANI): After making a move to LOSC, Timothy Weah said that it was the best club for him and is certain of his improvement in the club.

"I've known this club since I've played in France, and I want to discover its history. Great players have come here like Aubameyang, Hazard and (Nicolas) Pepe, and I am very happy to be here. I know that if I work well, I'll improve," Goal.com quoted Weah as saying.

"Now the work begins, and I cannot wait to play in front of the fans. For me, LOSC was the best club - they were second in the championship (last season) and qualified for the Champions League," Goal.com further quoted Weah as saying.

Weah was in the Paris Saint-Germain before signing a deal with LOSC.

The 19-year old said that Eden Hazard has played in this club and this thing boosts him.

"I know that Eden Hazard played here. It boosts me to be in his old club," he said.

Weah also stated: "Scotland was a very physical championship, but I gained confidence and learned a maturity of the game. I scored some goals too, so it prepared me to come here." (ANI)

