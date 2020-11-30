Losing at home is painful: Arteta after defeat against Wolves

London [UK], November 30 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, "losing at home is painful".

Wolves secured a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League match here on Monday.

"Well, it's a frustrating night again. Losing at home is painful. It's the third time in a row, for different reasons but at the end of the day, in the first half Wolves had two shots on target and scored two goals. We had I don't know how many entrances into the penalty box, how many crosses, chances and situations with more or less efficiency, with more or less quality in the final ball but enough for sure not to lose the game or even win it," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.



"But when the game's close, in that situation against Wolves, you are so exposed in any ball that you lose in certain areas because they are a great counter-attack team and this is our reality at the moment. This is our level today. We can beat anybody but we can lose as well because the margins are so minimal. We want to start to score more goals, obviously. The mountain is a big one to climb," he added.

During the clash, Wolves' Raul Jimenez took a heavy blow to the head after a horrific collision with Arsenal's David Luiz. Jimenez was stretchered off the field and Wolves later said that "Raul's head injury is being assessed with a scan at a London hospital."

Arteta said he is "really concerned" regarding Jimenez's injury and sent the player his best wishes.

"David wanted to continue and he continued, but at half-time we decided to take him out because he was uncomfortable heading the ball. And with Raul, I'm really concerned and worried and want to send him our best wishes for him and his family because it looked really nasty and hopefully he can make a good recovery," Arteta said.


