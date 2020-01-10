Loss against Atletico Madrid hurts, says Lionel Messi

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Jan 10 : After falling short in the semi-final of Supercopa tournament against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona's striker Lionel Messi said that the result hurts the team and expressed his displeasure with the number of errors committed by the Spanish side.

Atletico Madrid defeated Barcelona to 3-2 to advance into the finals of the tournament.

"It is a shame, we played a great game. After so long we felt good again. We were in control, dominated and attacked all the time. We let it slip through certain mistakes when Atletico was already almost dead, in less than 10 minutes they turned round a game that we should have seen out," goal.com quoted Messi as saying.

"It hurts because it is a title and we wanted to be in the final and win it. We showed a different side to what we have been showing recently against Espanyol and at the end of last year, we played a good game but sadly we couldn't get the victory," he said.

Messi and Antonie Greizmann scored for Barcelona, but Atletico managed to spring a surprise on the Catalans. Barcelona also had to see their goals disallowed after VAR's intervention.

"We have taken a step forward today despite the defeat but we are aware that we have not been doing things the way we want, we do not want to make these childish mistakes again," Messi said.

In the match, Koke had put Atletico in lead, but due to Messi and Griezmann's efforts, the Catalans managed to take a lead.

But in the final ten minutes, Atletico made a stunning comeback, as Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa registered goals to take the game away from Barcelona and won 3-2.

The final of the Supercopa will be played between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

