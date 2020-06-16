Lucas is an absolute professional: Hansi Flick

Leeds [UK], June 16 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick praised "absolute professional" Lucas Hernandez despite admitting that the latter has "tactical deficits".

Hernandez was sidelined for more than three months after he suffered ankle ligament damage at the end of October.

"Lucas is an absolute professional, I like his dynamic training. He was absent for a long time and therefore has tactical deficits," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

"I'm happy with him, every player needs a rhythm. I see its potential," he added.

The club has been on a scintillating form and has 73 points with a lead of seven points over Borussia Dortmund.

Moreover, if Bayern Munich defeats Werder on June 17, the club will seal the Bundesliga title. (ANI)

