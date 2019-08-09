Tottenham's Lucas Moura (Photo/ Tottenham Twitter)
Lucas Moura signs contract extension at Tottenham

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:53 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Lucas Moura on Friday signed a new contract with Tottenham, which will extend his stay at the club until 2024.
Moura expressed elation over the signing and said he is thankful for everything that the club gave him.
"I am so happy here. I feel very comfortable here. Everyone is amazing, the fans, the club and I am so thankful for everything that the club gave me. Now I just need to give my best like I do always and show everyone that I love to play football and I want to bring a lot more for this club," Goal.com quoted Moura as saying.
Moura further said: "My objective is always to be better and make the fans happy. To play football you need to feel comfortable, you need to be free, to have nice team-mates and I have this here. I feel really like a family here. My team-mates are fantastic since my first day here. I hope to stay here for a long time."
The 26-year-old is optimistic about the season and feels they can clinch a trophy.
"For this season, I feel good things. I feel we are better now, we are stronger. I think we can get a trophy, we have the quality for this. I am really excited to play because I feel that we will be happy this season," Moura said. (ANI)

