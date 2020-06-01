Lucien Favre impressed with Borussia Dortmund's 6-1 victory over SC Paderborn

Paderborn [Germany], June 1 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre is impressed with the club's commanding 6-1 victory over SC Paderborn and said his side pressed well and tired out their opponents.

"I only said one sentence during the half-time break: 'We need to keep doing what we're doing.' We pressed well, we tired out our opponents, and it was clear that they wouldn't be able to keep up the tempo all the way to the final whistle," the club's official website quoted Favre as saying.

"We wanted to make sure they couldn't hit us on the counter, as they have a lot of pace up top. We were able to maintain the intensity we showed in the first half and the only real change we made was some alterations to our wide players' movements. When all was said and done the score was 6-1," he added.

After being beaten by the top-placed club Bayern Munich on May 26, Borussia Dortmund made a stunning comeback to pick up their third victory in the last four games since the resumption of the league.

The first half witnessed a tough competition between both the sides as no club managed to take a lead. However, Borussia Dortmund came out furiously in the second half to thrash their opponents.

Jadon Sancho netted a sumptuous hat-trick, scoring a goal in the 57th, 74th and 92nd minute of the game. The opening goal of the match was scored by Thorgan Hazard in the 54th minute. Achraf Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer also scored one goal each.

The second-positioned club, Borussia Dortmund are now only seven points behind Bayern Munich and will next take on Hertha BSC on Saturday. (ANI)

