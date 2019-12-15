Lucky and privileged, says James Milner after extending contract

Liverpool [UK], Dec 14 (ANI): After signing a new contract with the club, Liverpool's James Milner said he is feeling 'lucky and privileged'.

Milner on Friday extended his tenure with Liverpool for another two years.

"I've been lucky and privileged to play for this club for four-and-a-half years now, it has been an amazing time seeing how the club is changing and developing," the club's official quoted Milner as saying.

Milner said he loves being a part of this football club.

"I just enjoy coming into training every day, working with this group of players, this manager and coaching staff, and being part of this football club," he said.

Liverpool currently hold the top spot in the Premier League points table with 46 points and have also secured their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Milner termed Liverpool an 'unbelievable place' and wants the club to keep improving.

"Liverpool is an unbelievable place to be and we're a very, very good football team and hopefully we can keep improving," he said.

Apart from Milner, manager Jurgen Klopp also extended his tenure with the club until 2024. (ANI)

