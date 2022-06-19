Lucy Bronze signs for FC Barcelona after Manchester City exit

Paris [France], June 19 (ANI): Lucy Bronze leaves Manchester City to join the Spanish club FC Barcelona.

On Saturday, the English international signed a contract tying her to the club until June 30, 2024.

In the morning she took a medical at Hospital de Barcelona and in the afternoon donned her new strip for the first time at the Ciutat Esportiva and Camp Nou. The formal event in the presence of president Joan Laporta has yet to happen.

Considered one of the best women footballers of the last decade, 30-year-old Bronze is coming to Catalonia after spending two seasons at Manchester City.

This is her second overseas adventure after playing for Olympique Lyon from 2017-20, where she won the Champions League three times. She won FIFA's The Best award in 2020 and was the UEFA European Player of the Season in 2019.



She is an extremely fit and skilful right back with a strong shot and accurate crossing ability. After her first day at Barca, she will be returning immediately to join the England camp, which is the host nation of the forthcoming European Championship.

Lucy Bronze is the third new addition to the Barca Femeni squad for 2022/23 after the return of Laia Codina and the signing of Nuria Rabano.

"I am very happy to play for as club like FC Barcelona, one of the biggest teams in the world. I'm really looking forward to starting work with the team," Lucy said.

"After a couple of conversations, you can't say no to Barca," she added.

Nuria Rabano was the first new signing to the FC Barcelona women's team for 2022/23. The left back, whose contract with Real Sociedad has expired, signed for the Blaugrana until June 2024 in the president's office at Camp Nou this Friday in the company of Joan Laporta and the director responsible for the section, Xavier Puig.(ANI)

