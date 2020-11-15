Luis Enrique defends Ramos after missing two penalties

Basel [Switzerland], November 15 (ANI): Spain head coach Luis Enrique defended captain Sergio Ramos, who missed a pair of penalties in Spain's 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Ramos overtook Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to become the most-capped player in European football in the game against Switzerland, whose goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved two second-half penalties of Ramos as restricted the side to 1-1 draw.

Remo Freuler opened the scoring for the Swiss in the 26th minute, before Gerard Moreno spared Ramos' blushes with an 89th-minute equaliser in the UEFA Nations League match at St. Jakob-Park.

Ramos had scored a remarkable 25 straight penalties for the club and country before missing two in the span of 23 minutes.

"Sergio Ramos' record with penalties is up there with the very best. It would be very unfair to take him off because he's missed one, two, three," Goal.com quoted Enrique as saying.



"If there were another penalty, he would've taken it...if he misses two, to take him off penalty duties would be a joke. There's a list of penalty takers and Sergio Ramos is at the top," he added.

Gerard also backed up his coach's words on a night when Ramos reached his 177th international appearance.

"Sergio is a born winner. Today he could not score the two penalties but he's played many games - many defeats, many victories. He has a lot of experience," Gerard said.

"Today the penalties did not go in but I do not know how many he has made before that. It is not something we should worry about. I am sure if there is another penalty he is going to take it and he is going to score," he added.

Spain is set to face Germany in the Nations League on Wednesday, November 18. (ANI)

