Luis Suarez happy after scoring his career's best goal

Leeds [UK], Dec 8 (ANI): Barcelona's Luis Suarez is exhilarated after scoring his career's best goal against RCD Mallorca on Sunday.

Suarez pulled off a brilliant back-heel effort to score a goal.

"It's the best goal of my career," Goal.com quoted Suarez as saying.

"I knew that it was a tight angle and the last option I had was to hit it with my heel. I was looking to bounce it because I had very little chance against the goalkeeper," he added.

Barcelona thrashed RCD Mallorca by 5-2 today in La Liga. Lionel Messi, who recently won his sixth Ballon d'Or award, scored thrice in the game.

Barcelona are placed on the top of the La Liga points table with 34 points. The club will now face Real Sociedad on December 14. (ANI)

