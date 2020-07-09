Luis Suarez overtakes Ladislau Kubala's goalscoring tally

Barcelona [Spain], July 9 (ANI): Barcelona's Luis Suarez on Thursday overtook former player Ladislau Kubala's with his 195th goal, which was also the match-winner against Espanyol.

Barcelona secured a 1-0 win over Espanyol in the ongoing La Liga with the help of Suarez's strike. With this goal, the Uruguayan surpassed Kubala and is now in the third place on the club's all-time scoring list.

Suarez went past Josep Samitier's 184 goals earlier this season, on October 29 after scoring against Valladolid.

In his six years at the Camp Nou, Suarez has played a total of 278 games in all competitions and his goals have been distributed as follows: 146 in the league, 23 in the Champions League, 19 in the Copa del Rey, five in the Club World Cup, one in the Spanish Super Cup and one in the European Super Cup.

Suarez only has only two players above him in the table of scorers: Lionel Messi, with 630 and Cesar, with 232.

With 37 more goals, Suarez will become the second-highest scorer in the history of the club. (ANI)

