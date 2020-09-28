Luis Suarez shines as Atletico Madrid thrash Granada by 6-1

Madrid [Spain], September 27 (ANI): Luis Suarez scored twice during his Atletico Madrid debut as the team thrashed Granada by 6-1 in the La Liga here on Sunday.

Diego Costa scored the opening goal of the match in the ninth minute. Angel Correa then netted a goal in the second half, handing Atletico Madrid a 2-0 lead.

Continuing their dominance performance in the match, Joao Felix and Marcos Llorente then scored one goal each, taking the scoreline to 4-0.



Suarez replaced Costa in the 70th minute and the Uruguayan did not take much time to make an impact, scoring in the 85th minute. Granada's only goal was scored by Jorge Molina Vidal in the 87th minute.

However, Atletico Madrid again took the five-goal lead as Suarez struck his second goal in the 90+3rd minute.

Suarez joined Atletico Madrid on Thursday, making a move from Barcelona. With Barcelona, Suarez won four La Liga titles and a Champions League. Suarez scored 21 goals in 36 games for Barca during the 2019-20 season.

This was Atletico Madrid's first match of the 2020-2021 season of La Liga. The team will now take on Huesca on September 30. (ANI)

