Luis Suarez suffers a right calf injury

Barcelona [Spain], Aug 17 (ANI): Barcelona on Saturday confirmed that Luis Suarez has sustained a right calf injury during the La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao.

"Tests carried out on Saturday morning have confirmed that first team player Luis Suarez has an injured right calf. His recovery will dictate his return to action," the club said in a statement.

Suarez picked up the injury when the match was in the 37th minute. After the injury, Suarez was replaced by Rafinha on the field.

Barcelona faced a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao and will compete against Real Betis in their next La Liga match on August 26. (ANI)

