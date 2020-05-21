Lukasz Piszczek signs contract extension with Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund [Germany], May 21 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund have announced that Lukasz Piszczek has signed a contract extension with the club.

"Borussia Dortmund and Lukasz Piszczek, 34, have agreed to extend the player's contract, which was set to expire at the end of the season, and to continue working together until 30 June 2021. The extension means that next season will be the Pole's 11th at BVB," the club said in a statement.

The club also stated that Piszczek will 'hang up his boots once it's over', at which point he will be 36.

The club's sporting director Michael Zorc said Piszczek is an absolute leading figure in the team.

"Lukasz Piszczek is an absolute leading figure in our team. Furthermore, he's in top condition physically too. It was therefore logical that we would extend his contract by a further year," the club's official website quoted Zorc as saying.

Lukasz Piszczek is one of Borussia Dortmund's longest-serving players. He won the Bundesliga title with BVB in 2011 and 2012, plus the DFB Cup in 2012 and 2017. (ANI)

