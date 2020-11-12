Luke Shaw ruled out for month with hamstring injury

Manchester [UK], November 11 (ANI): Machester United defender Luke Shaw will be out of action for a month due to a hamstring injury suffered during Saturday's 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Shaw, who assisted Bruno Fernandes's equaliser in that game, had to be substituted for Axel Tuanzebe midway through the second half.

It can now be confirmed that the 25-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines, meaning he could miss upcoming Premier League games against West Brom, Southampton and West Ham, as well as Champions League clashes with Istanbul Basaksehir, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slammed authorities for scheduling of the game which saw United playing at 12:30 pm in UK on Saturday lunchtime despite only arriving back from their Champions League clash in Turkey at 4 am on Thursday morning.



"We have got Luke Shaw injured because we have played loads of games this season already, been to Turkey on Wednesday, got back at 4 am on Thursday and we are playing a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"It is an absolute shambles and I cannot praise the boys enough for the character they have shown. That is all I want to talk about. Those boys deserve better than being thrown out here to fail today. The authorities set us up to fail," he added.

United will have Alex Telles available after the international break. The summer signing has missed the last five fixtures, having made his debut against Paris Saint-Germain, as he tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to self-isolate for two weeks.

Brandon Williams is also an option for the boss, as is Tuanzebe, who is a centre-back by trade but can play across the backline.

The fitness of Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford, who also picked up problems on Merseyside at the weekend, is unclear, with the pair set to join up with their national teams later this week. (ANI)

