Lyon defeat Manchester City to cruise into Champions League semi-final

Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 16 (ANI): Lyon advanced to the Champions League semi-final after securing a 3-1 victory over Manchester City here on Sunday.

With this victory, Lyon have set up a semi-final clash against Bayern Munich, who had defeated Barcelona to progress in the competition.

During the quarter-final match, Rudi Garcia decided to field the same starting XI who had eliminated Juventus. Maxwel Cornet scored the opening goal of the match in the 24th minute, putting Lyon ahead of the Premier League runner-ups.

However, Kevin de Brune levelled the scores in the 69th minute. Moussa Dembele then scored twice which confirmed Lyon's spot in the Champions League semi-final.

Lyon will compete against Bayern Munich on August 20. (ANI)

