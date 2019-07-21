Lys Mousset signs three-year deal at Sheffield United

Sheffield [UK], July 21 (ANI): Lys Mousset on Sunday signed a three-year deal at Sheffield United, making a move from Bournemouth.

Mousset is the club's fifth signing. Manager Chris Wilder said that Mousset will be a threat for the oppositions.

"Lys is big, quick and a different type of threat at the top of the pitch to what we already have," the club's official website quoted Wilder as saying.

Wilder feels that Mousset will be a 'great fit' for them.

"I think he will prove to be a great fit for us and the fact that he selected us above other options shows he's hungry to do well," he said.

Wilder further said: "It is a fantastic bit of business for us in the current market and we are looking forward to him joining up with the squad." (ANI)

