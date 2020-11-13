Magdalena Eriksson signs contract extension with Chelsea

London [UK], November 12 (ANI): Chelsea Women's captain Magdalena Eriksson has signed a contract extension which will keep her with the side until 2023.

Eriksson has become an integral part of Emma Hayes' side since joining in 2017 and was made captain ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. The Sweden international marked her first season as Chelsea skipper by leading her side to a domestic double, winning the League Cup before being crowned FA Women's Super League champions.



"It means everything to me to be at this club, there is nowhere else in the world I would rather be. We have everything here," the club's official website quoted Eriksson as saying.

"We have an amazing team, we have an amazing squad and we have a good group of people around the team to support us. It's the ideal place to be and I couldn't see myself being anywhere else," she added. (ANI)

