Maguire insists Man Utd 'full of confidence' ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester [UK], January 17 (ANI): Manchester United's Harry Maguire insisted that the club is "full of confidence" going into their Premier League clash against Liverpool.

"It's a massive game and this is why we play for this club. We want to play for this club in the biggest games possible and it's a big game to be involved in and one we're looking forward to. You walk out with immense pride [wearing the shirt in these matches] and it's a real privilege to be selected if you're in the starting XI," the club's official website quoted Maguire as saying.

"The main focus isn't about ourselves or playing against Liverpool it's about going there and winning the game. We know it's tough, their record speaks for itself but we're going into the game full of confidence and full of momentum and we go there looking to win," he added.



Liverpool will take on the current Premier League leaders on Sunday, with Manchester United at the top spot after an 11-game unbeaten run in the division.

Manchester United have 36 points while Liverpool, sitting in the third position, have 33 points.

Maguire said he is aware of how big the game is and wants his side to go there and "try to get the victory".

"We're not looking at that [being top]. We're seeing it as a big game, I don't need to hype the game up anymore, but for ourselves and our fans, we want to keep our momentum going. We've had a good record away from home, it's really important to go there with great belief and confidence and go there and try to get the victory," Maguire said. (ANI)

