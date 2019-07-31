Indian women's football team in action (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)
Indian women's football team in action (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)

Main focus is to win some matches in COTIF Cup: Maymol Rocky

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:09 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Indian women's football head coach Maymol Rocky on Wednesday said that the team's main focus is to win some games in the upcoming COTIF Cup.
"The main aim for us in the COTIF Cup is to get some international matches under our belt," AIFF quoted Rocky as saying.
Indian women's team will play against the likes of Guinea, Bolivia, Mauritiana, and Spain in the COTIF Cup.
"We will be facing some tough teams this time, and that will really give us the match-experience that we are looking for, in order to take this team forward," she added.
Although Guinea is placed at the 71st position in the FIFA women's ranking lower than India, Rocky believes that the match will be a tough game as they are a difficult opponent.
"Definitely, the match against Guinea will be a tough one. African teams are always difficult to play against. They are strong; they are tough; they are speedy. That match will give us a proper estimation of where we stand against quality opponents, and how we can play against them," Rocky said.
The Indian team had the three weeks of preparation camp before leaving for the tournament. The team will feature a number of new faces in the tournament.
"We have had a good three weeks of preparation with the squad, where we have worked on a number of things to improve the overall game that we play. We also have a number of new faces in the squad, and we are hoping that their improvement will go on the increase our squad strength in the future," Rocky said.
"For me, right now, the most important thing is to play these matches against top teams in order to get our team ready for the challenges ahead," she concluded.
India will begin their COTIF campaign against Guinea at Valencia in Spain on August 1 while the final of the tournament will be played on August 8. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:36 IST

Ashes: Stuart Broad asks Jofra Archer to be patient

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad on Wednesday urged teammate and fast bowler Jofra Archer to be patient ahead of the forthcoming Ashes, starting August 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:08 IST

England's Ashes jersey numbers confirmed

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Jersey numbers to be worn by England men's cricket team in the Ashes Test series has been confirmed by its national governing body on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:24 IST

63 years to Jim Laker's ten-wicket haul in single Test innings

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): It has been 63 years since English pacer Jim Laker's feat of becoming the first bowler to scalp all ten-wickets in a single Test match against Australia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:01 IST

Janette Brittin gets honour at The Oval

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): The Oval Cricket ground on Wednesday named a room in member's pavilion after Janette Brittin, a woman cricketer from England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:53 IST

Harbhajan asks authorities why his application for sports award...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): After finding out that his application for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award got delayed, cricketer Harbhajan Singh has asked the Sports Department and Sports Council Punjab to look into the matter, saying that he had filled the form by the due date.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:21 IST

Captaincy an honour and big responsibility: Harmanpreet Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): Indian drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh who made a foray into the hockey team in 2015, will be leading the side in the upcoming Olympic Test event and said the role of captaincy will be a big responsibility.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:41 IST

Hiring process for new head coach of India team may get delayed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The hiring procedure for the new coach of Indian cricket team may get delayed as the newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has not yet given the undertaking of conflict of interest, a top source within the Committee of Administrators has said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:39 IST

Chelsea FC bans supporter for life for racially abusing Raheem Sterling

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): England's football club Chelsea has banned a supporter for life for hurling racial abuse at Manchester City's player Raheem Sterling.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:20 IST

We hope to give Nuwan Kulasekara 'good send-off', says Dimuth Karunaratne

Dubai [UAE], July 31 (ANI): As Sri Lanka and Bangladesh get ready to lock horns in the final ODI of the three-match series, Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said they are hopeful of giving their recently retired pacer Nuwan Kulasekara 'a good send-off'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:08 IST

Jill Ellis to step down as US Women's Soccer team head coach

Chicago [USA], July 31 (ANI): Jill Ellis, the USA's Women's Soccer team head coach will be stepping down as the coach in October this year, US Soccer Federation confirmed on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:59 IST

Have to hit the ground running: Ben Stokes on upcoming Ashes

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Ashes series, England's all-rounder Ben Stokes has said that the team needs to hit the ground running and stamp their authority in the match from the very start.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:43 IST

Paul Pogba will be fantastic for any team: Real Madrid's Raphael Varane

Leeds [UK], July 31 (ANI): Real Madrid's defender Raphael Varane has lauded his French team-mate Paul Pogba, saying the player will be a fantastic addition to any team.

Read More
iocl