Malaysia's JDT withdraws from AFC Champions League 2020

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 13 (ANI): The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Friday informed that Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim football club has withdrawn from the AFC Champions League 2020.

The club has indicated that it is unable to travel to Qatar to compete in the AFC Champions League 2020 (East) centralised competition which is scheduled to commence on November 18, 2020.

"The AFC has recently been informed by the Football Association of Malaysia that its affiliated club, Johor Darul Ta'zim, has withdrawn from the AFC Champions League 2020," the governing body said in an official statement.



"Applying Articles 6.1 and 6.2.1 of the AFC Champions League 2020 Competition Regulations, all matches of Johor Darul Ta'zim are cancelled and considered null and void," the statement further read.

As a result, all points and goals in those matches shall not be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in the Group Stage.

Going forward only three clubs will now be participating in Group G of the AFC Champions League 2020.

The AFC Champions League will be played between November 18 and December 13. (ANI)

