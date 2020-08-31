Man City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo signs for Real Betis

Sevilla [Spain], Aug 31 (ANI): La Liga club Real Betis on Monday confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo following his departure from Manchester City.

The 37-year-old has signed a one-year contract at Betis with an option for another year included in the deal.

Bravo began his professional career at Colo-Colo in his home country. In 2006, he was signed by Real Sociedad, where he spent eight seasons. He also enjoyed a spell with Barcelona before linking up with City.

Two years later, he was transferred to Manchester City FC, where he has played until this summer. In his club career, Bravos has played 506 official games.

At the international level, Claudio Bravo has been capped by Chile U20, U23 and senior team. With the senior team, the Green and White keeper has won 123 caps, the second most capped player in the history of the Chilean national team.

Bravo has won two Chilean leagues, two Spanish La Liga, two Copa del Rey, one Spanish Supercup, one Champions League, One European Supercup, one Clubs World Cup, two Premier League, one FA Cup, three EFL Cup and two Community Shield.

Bravo will team up with former City boss and compatriot Manuel Pellegrini, who took charge of the Spanish team at the start of August. (ANI)

