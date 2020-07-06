Man City needs to 'improve' away record in next season to win Premier League, says Bernardo Silva

Southampton [UK], July 6 (ANI): After suffering a 1-0 defeat against Southampton on Sunday in an away game, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva said the club needs to improve its record away from home in the next season to lift the title again.

This was City's third consecutive defeat away from home in the Premier League. However, in their last game City thrashed title-winners Liverpool 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

"I don't know. I don't have the answer to that. Of course, it's always better to play at home, a place where we're used to being," Goal.com quoted Silva as saying.

"But there's no excuse for that. We need to improve next season if we want to win again the Premier League," he added.

However, after mustering 26 shots and forcing Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy into six stunning saves, Silva felt City had performed well in defeat.

"I honestly think we played well today. We created plenty of chances but couldn't score them. Then little mistakes cost us the game. Overall, I think 88 minutes of the 90 of this game were spent in the Southampton half of the match. But congratulations to them," explained Silva.

"We didn't play a bad game. I thought we started well in the second half especially - we put a lot of pressure onto them - but we couldn't finish our chances," the midfielder added.

City will next face Newcastle United at home on Wednesday, July 8. City is placed second in the points table, 23 points behind Liverpool with five games remaining. (ANI)

