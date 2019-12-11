Man U's coach heaps praise on Pogba, calls him one of the best

Leeds [UK], Dec 11 (ANI): Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Paul Pogba, saying that he is one of the best players in the world.

United's coach also said that Pogba will play a lot of games for the club as soon as he recovers from his injury.

"It is too early. We hope that he will return in 2019. He's working hard to get fit so hopefully, we can get him back on the pitch. Let us get Paul fit first and then back in form and he'll play loads of games. He's one of the best players in the world and we're looking forward to having him back," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Pogba has not played for United since the 1-1 draw with Arsenal in September this year. He then sustained an ankle injury and since then, he has failed to step on the field.

United is currently placed at the fifth position in the Premier League standings with 24 points from 16 matches.

It will next take on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, December 15. (ANI)

