Man Utd announces Richard Arnold as new Chief Executive Officer

Manchester [UK], January 6 (ANI): Manchester United announced Richard Arnold as the new Chief Executive Officer of the club on Thursday.

Richard Arnold will taker over hid duties of the CEO of Man United from February 1, 2022.

Ed Woodward will step down from his role as Executive Vice-Chairman, also effective from February 1, 2022.



"I am honoured to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans. I am determined to return that honour in any way I can," said Richard in an official Man United release.

Joel Glazer, Executive Co-Chairman, said: "I would like to thank Ed for his tireless work on behalf of Manchester United during his nine years as Executive Vice-Chairman and 16 years with the club."

"We are now looking forward to Richard and his leadership team opening a new phase in the club's evolution, with ambitious plans for investment in Old Trafford, the strengthening of our engagement with fans, and continued drive towards our most important objective - winning on the pitch," he added. (ANI)

