Man Utd becomes first team in Premier League to win 4 consecutive games by 3+ goals

Birmingham [UK], July 10 (ANI): Manchester United became the first team in the Premier League history to win four consecutive matches by three or more goals after they thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 on Thursday at Villa Park.

The Reds extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions. Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba scored for the team.

It was a slow opening at Villa Park, with United dominating possession in the early stages, but the hosts creating the main opportunities. However, efforts from Anwar El Ghazi, Douglas Luiz and Jack Grealish failed to hit the target.

The Reds picked things up after the drinks break and, after Trezeguet brushed the outside of the post, United opened the scoring via the penalty spot.



Greenwood took his tally to four goals in three games prior to the break. Pogba picked out the bottom corner of the net from a Fernandes corner in the 58th minute to leave United one point outside the top four.

United are at the fifth spot in the standings with 58 points. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will next face Southampton on July 14 in one of their four remaining games. (ANI)

