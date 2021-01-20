Man Utd need to be 100 per cent focused against Fulham, says Cavani

Manchester [UK], January 20 (ANI): Ahead of their Premier League clash against Fulham, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani said that the side needs to give their 100 per cent in order to retain their top spot in the tournament.

United are at second place with 37 points while Leicester City moved to the summit with their convincing 2-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Fulham have shown their capabilities in holding Liverpool and Tottenham, and beating Leicester City this term, and were unluckily shaded 1-0 with 10 men against Chelsea last time out, so Wednesday's game at the Craven Cottage is almost certainly going to be a difficult one for the Red Devils.

"As I was saying before, Fulham will know very well that they have Manchester United coming up next, and they'll be going all out to try and beat us, like they have done in the past and just like what we've seen with other teams like Burnley, who always give their utmost," the Uruguayan forward told United's official website.

"So we need to be aware that it's going to be a tough game and that we have to be 100 per cent focused, in order to take care of all the details so we can try to win the game in order to remain in the league position that we currently occupy," he added.



The striker further added that the players need to remember that they are Manchester United and their opponents will try hard to beat them.

"I believe that one of the most important things that we need to be aware of, whenever we go into any game, is that we are Manchester United, and, irrespective of whether we are top of the league or in any other position, every other team that plays against Manchester United try to do their absolute best to try and beat them," Cavani said.

The striker will hope to start in the capital and put in another shift as he feels the defending begins from the front players, who set the tone for the rest of the side.

"Yes, absolutely, as you say, the work starts from the pressing and closing down you do in attack, in order to try to prevent the ball from getting too close to our own area and creating dangerous situations near our goal," he explained.

"I think it's a job that the whole team does together as a unit, and I also believe that it's something we need to do even more of, in order to be able to keep competing hard until the end of the season," Cavani added. (ANI)

